Missouri woman killed in I-30 crash, troopers say

A Missouri woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County early Monday afternoon, troopers said.

Jasmine Crawford, 32, of St. Louis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet west on Interstate 30 near Malvern around 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Troopers said Crawford lost control of the vehicle and entered the outside lane, sideswiping the front-driver’s side of a 2013 Isuzu.

The impact caused both vehicles to leave the road and strike trees, according to the report.

Four minors who were passengers in the Chevrolet were also injured in the crash, troopers said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described as cloudy and wet.

In Marion County, a rollover crash killed a Missouri man, according to a separate preliminary report.

Robert Shawn Harriman, 55, was driving a 2008 Ford F650 west on U.S. 62 west of Yellville when the crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m., troopers said.

While negotiating a downhill curve to the right, the pickup exited the right side of the road, overcorrected and re-entered the road in a side skid, according to the report.

The vehicle crossed the centerline, exited the road to the left, struck rocks and multiple trees before overturning, troopers said.

Two passengers in the pickup, a 64-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, both from Springfield, were injured, according to the report. Troopers said the driver died as a result of the crash.

The conditions were described as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

At least 257 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.