NAACP branch set to hold meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting.

Members who gave valid email addresses to the branch will be emailed the Zoom link. Other individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the link, according to a news release. Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

Church ministry plans fundraiser

The Pleasant View Ministries Church Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser from 7 to 11 a.m. June 26 on the parking lot of Wow Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave.

The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

CASA receives donations for auction

CASA Women's Shelter in Pine Bluff has unveiled merchandise for its Great Escape Auction for June. The auction is a fundraiser that helps victims of domestic violence to escape their abusive partners, according to a news release.

Many donations have been received, and new customers have visited The Purple Purse, 1514 State St., according to Karen Palmer, CASA executive director. The Purple Purse is a nonprofit repurposed-goods store that is part of CASA.

"If you have an item, just let us know and we can come pick it up, or you can drop off at the shelter any time," she said.

Donors should tell the CASA Women's Shelter staff that the item is specifically for the auction.

To donate for future auctions, people may contact Karen Palmer or Peggy Tillman at (870) 535-2955 or casawspb@gmail.com. Auction details can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/CASAJUNE.