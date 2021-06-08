Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Actor John Boyega, citing family concerns, has abruptly exited the lead role in the forthcoming film "Rebel Ridge" a week into shooting. "'Rebel Ridge' is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega, who needed to leave the project for family reasons," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier's extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our forthcoming film 'They Cloned Tyrone,' in which he also stars." No further details about Boyega's departure from "Rebel Ridge" or his potential replacement were immediately available. "Rebel Ridge" had finally begun principal photography in Louisiana after being delayed more than a year by the pandemic. Its cast includes AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Don Johnson, James Cromwell, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe and Al Vicente. Saulnier is best known for directing the acclaimed indie thriller "Green Room." Netflix does not have an official plot summary for "Rebel Ridge," but described it to the Los Angeles Times thusly: "From the acclaimed writer/director of 'Green Room' and 'Blue Ruin,' 'Rebel Ridge' is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustice in the context of bone-breaking action, ever-coiling suspense, and pitch-black humor." "They Cloned Tyrone," Boyega's other current Netflix project, recently wrapped. The 29-year-old British-Nigerian actor gained international fame as Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and is now a leading Emmy contender for "Small Axe" -- had moved into the role of producer-star with his company, UpperRoom Productions.

• The Boss just can't quit Broadway. Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway." Performances at the St. James Theatre begin June 26 with an end date set -- at least for now -- for Sept. 4. "I loved doing 'Springsteen on Broadway' and I'm thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway," the rocker said in a statement. "Springsteen on Broadway" debuted in 2017 and was extended three times, finally closing in late 2018. Columbia Records put out a two-disc soundtrack of "Springsteen on Broadway" and a filmed version of the show is on Netflix. In the show, Springsteen performs 15 songs -- including "My Hometown," "Thunder Road," and "Born in the USA" -- and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey. Some of the stories will be familiar to readers of his autobiography, and he even reads from it. His wife, Patti Scialfa, accompanies him for "Brilliant Disguise." Audience members will be required to provide proof of full covid-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.