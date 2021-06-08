NCAA taps UAPB's Alexander

The NCAA has selected University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander to represent the Southwestern Athletic Conference on the Division I Presidential Forum.

Alexander's term began last fall and will conclude in August 2023.

"I am honored to be chosen to represent UAPB and the presidents and chancellors of the SWAC on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum," Alexander said. "I look forward to weighing in with colleagues in providing counsel to the Board on policies and strategic priorities while supporting our student athletes by advancing the opportunities for their success and well-being."

The Presidential Forum comprises one president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I conferences. It's charged with assisting the Division I Board of Directors in accomplishing its strategic mission in the governance structure and helping ensure that the NCAA core value involving presidential leadership of intercollegiate athletics at the campus, conference and national levels is achieved.

SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland said Alexander has shown "steadfast commitment to the forward progression and advancement of our athletic programs," specifically mentioning the student-athletes of the conference.

"We unequivocally feel that NCAA could not have selected a more qualified individual from within the leadership ranks of our conference to assist them with the overall molding and crafting of legislation and strategic initiatives that will significantly impact our membership and the constituents in which they serve," McClelland said.

Alexander has served as UAPB's leader since 2013 and is credited with helping to improve retention and graduation rates; increase academic programs, research grants, new construction and renovation projects, and reach "historic gains" in fundraising and development, according to a news release.