New coffee shop to open at Little Rock Tech Park in July

The coffee shop in the Little Rock Technology Park, 417 Main St., formerly Blue Sail, will reopen in mid-July as The Paranoid Android.

A soft opening is planned for July 12.

It’s the third area coffee shop from Little Rock entrepreneur Creighton Ralls’ company, Cleopatra, which also operates 2Twenty1 at Second and Center streets and Cleo’s Corner, located inside the Arkansas Department of Commerce, 1 Commerce Way in Little Rock’s Riverdale.

The coffee shop opening will also mark the tech park’s official reopening to the public. It has been open to tenants during the pandemic, but public spaces haven’t.

The shop will serve coffee, light breakfast and lunch options and pastries from 7:30 a.m. until at least 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The coffee shop's website is theparanoidandroid.co.

“We’re excited to be a new tenant of the Little Rock Technology Park and look forward to serving the public and bringing the Tech Park lobby back to life,” Ralls said in a news release. “As an Arkansas small business owner, it’s been a dream to start a venture on Main Street in the state’s capital city.”

Brent Birch, the facility’s executive director, said in the release the tech park was “thrilled to welcome The Paranoid Android to the community.”