Arkansas Business

getting new editor

Lance Turner, the online editor of Arkansas Business Publishing Group for the past 22 years, will become the new editor of Arkansas Business by summer's end.

He succeeds Gwen Moritz, who was hired as editor in August 1999, shortly after Turner arrived, the weekly business journal reported Monday.

After conducting a national search, Arkansas Business Publishing Group President Mitch Bettis said in an email that Turner's skill and understanding of the journal and what it needs to be in the future made him a "clear standout."

"I'm thrilled to see Lance make this move," he said.

Turner, 44, joined Arkansas Business as a reporter immediately after earning a journalism degree from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. He became editor of ArkansasBusiness.com in December 2000.

Moritz, 59, who has talked about changing her role in recent years, will continue working for the company in a new capacity, Bettis said.

The company plans to make the change in August.

Moritz said in an email that the journal's readers are lucky to have an editor like Turner.

"He knows the product, the audience and the staff, and I think the only change readers can expect is for Arkansas Business to get even better," she said.

-- Nathan Owens

Auto, student loans

lead April borrowing

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer borrowing rose by $18.6 billion in April, fueled by a big rise in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card use.

The April gain reported Monday by the Federal Reserve was the third straight month of strong increases in consumer borrowing. It followed a similar $18.6 billion increase in March.

The latest jump reflected a $20.6 billion increase in the Fed's category that covers auto and student loans. It was the biggest increase in those loans since a $22.7 billion rise in June 2020.

The category that covers credit cards saw a decline of $2 billion. Credit card borrowing is down 12.2% since hitting a peak in February 2020.

Consumer borrowing is followed closely for signals it can send about households' willingness to finance consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls

7.44, ends at 637.64

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 637.64, down 7.44.

"A sloppy session for stocks on Monday, ending mixed as investors debate rising inflation and eventually, higher interest rates effects on stock valuations going forward," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.