Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Elkins

• Joseph Udulutch, 42, of 13754 Trails End Ranch Road in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Udulutch was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Farmington

• Lauren Anderson, 30, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Anderson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Joshua Terry, 38, of 14078 Arkansas 170 in West Fork was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Terry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Judy Rigsbee, 30, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 103 in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rigsbee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jewell Sanders, 61, of 815 Madison 1536 in Huntsville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sanders was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Annie Been, 43, of 4999 Monroe Blvd. in Eureka Springs was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving and furnishing prohibited articles. Been was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Lance Denton, 38, of 7324 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Denton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Raquiez Junior, 27, of 1225 N. Sicily Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and interference with emergency communications. Junior was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Michael Waste, 30, of 2817 Granny Smith Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, false imprisonment, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. Waste was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Samantha Massie, 32, of 2661 Amhurst Loop in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Massie was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Anthony Watts, 59, of 21 W. Augusta Drive, Apt. 1 in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Watts was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Robert Demers, 65, of 1022 Raleigh St., Apt. 43 in Fort Smith was arrested Saturday in connection with distributing, possessing and viewing child pornography. Demers was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Eric Nevarez, 19, of 703 Meadowlands Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nevarez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.