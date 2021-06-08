Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Morey, 76ers fined

The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Morey and the team were fined for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule, the league announced Monday. On Thursday, Morey tweeted "join 'em" with a screenshot of a social media post by Curry praising his brother, Seth, who had scored 30 points for the Sixers the night before in a playoff series-ending win over Washington. Morey replied to the tweet to clarify he only meant "we are all thrilled" Seth Curry is on the Philadelphia roster.

FOOTBALL

Britt Reid pleads not guilty

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, and the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions. The judge modified his bond during his arraignment to allow him to have a special interlock device installed that requires him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle will start. Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla. One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to charging documents. A child in one of the cars, 5-year-old Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. A Kansas City police officer reported he could smell alcohol and Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red, according to the documents. He was driving about 84 mph shortly before the collision and had a blood alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

GOLF

Fowler hunting U.S. Open

Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even tougher Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years. Fowler was among 685 players seeking 54 spots in nine qualifiers across eight states to fill the field for the U.S. Open, which starts June 17 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Fowler already missed the Masters this year after falling well outside the top 50 in the world. He played his opening round at Brookside in 1-over 73, which was halted for three hours because of heavy rain and thunder, meaning he likely would need at least a 65 at The Lakes to have any chance. Branden Grace went from a fourth-place finish at the Memorial to an early start in Jupiter, Fla., and he parred the final hole at The Bear's Club to earn one of six spots available. Grace chose to play in Florida because it's his home course. Patrick Rodgers led all qualifiers in Florida. Also getting through was Luis Gagne, who shared low amateur honors in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz was one of 10 who qualified last week in Dallas.

HOCKEY

Islanders seize 3-2 lead

Mathew Barzal scored one power-play goal and assisted on another, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots Monday night to give the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series. The Islanders, who have won two in a row to take their first lead in the series, can advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals in Game 6 at home on Wednesday. Kyle Palmieri, Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle all scored in the second period, when the Islanders opened a 4-2 lead. Brock Nelson made it 5-2 just two minutes into the third, after Jeremy Swayman replaced Tuukka Rask in Boston's goal. But David Pastrnak scored his second of the game two minutes later, and David Krejci brought Boston within one goal with five minutes left in the third period. The Bruins pulled Swayman in the final two minutes for an extra skater, but managed just one more shot to add to their 44-19 advantage in shots on goal. Boston fans pelted the ice with cups and giveaway towels after what could be the final horn of the season. Rask stopped 12 of 16 shots before Swayman made his playoff debut to start the third period. The rookie made two saves on three shots -- the first on a short-handed breakaway by Eberle. The Bruins scored first for the fourth consecutive game, but New York has come from behind to win in three of them. Pastrnak made up for his open-net miss in Game 4 just 85 seconds into the game on a slap shot into the corner of a well-tended net. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for Boston.