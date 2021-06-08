100 years ago

June 8, 1921

• Organization of a company to make tests for oil in the vicinity of North Little Rock will be perfected at a meeting at 7:30 o'clock tonight at the city hall, North Little Rock, and all who are interested in the proposition have been invited to attend the meeting. The meeting was called by the original committee appointed to examine into the prospects for oil in North Little Rock. This company after it is organized, will have for its consideration several proposed drilling contracts, some by oil operators who have had long experience in the oil game, and who are convinced that oil exists in the vicinity of North Little Rock.

50 years ago

June 8, 1971

• In light of the latest United States Supreme Court decision on legislative redistricting, it seemed likely Monday that the state Board of Apportionment would provide for at least a few multi-member districts in Arkansas. "There is a very, very good chance that we'll be back at the drawing boards," Governor Bumpers said. He is chairman of the Board. Both Mr. Bumpers and Attorney General Ray H. Thornton Jr. were guarded in their comments because they hadn't examined the Supreme Court's decision.

25 years ago

June 8, 1996

ROGERS -- Competition between downtown merchants and suburban shopping malls might be nothing new, but some small vendors in Rogers are adding a new flavor to the old battle. And now shoppers face a new dilemma: uptown or downtown for home-grown cucumbers, squash and ornamental gourds? A new open-air farmer's market opened Tuesday morning in Rogers, giving the city two -- one in the heart of the downtown district and the other in the parking lot at Dixieland Mall, on the city's west side. The recent addition of the Historic Downtown Rogers Farmers Market has created a minor controversy in local vegetable circles. Some said the new market will add to the atmosphere downtown, attracting more shoppers without hurting the established market at the mall. But some said two markets is too many.

10 years ago

June 8, 2011

• The North Little Rock School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday to appeal a federal judge's finding that the district failed to adequately document its efforts to recruit black teachers. Stephen Jones, an attorney for the school district, recommended the board appeal the May 19 order issued by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. The judge's order will keep the school system under court supervision for at least two more years.