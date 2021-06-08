OTHERS SAY: Gimmicky, but that's OK

The Los Angeles Times

Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, Ohio, had every intention of getting a covid-19 shot--someday. The Amazon delivery driver was so busy that he kept putting it off. Then he learned that his state was launching a weekly lottery that would award $1 million to some lucky person just for getting vaccinated.

"As soon as I heard that, I was like, 'Yes, I need to go do this now,'" he said Thursday.

No one can say for sure how many Americans would be motivated to get a shot by the prospect of a big payday or some other financial inducement, as Carlyle was. More than a third of U.S. adults have yet to be vaccinated for covid-19, and surveys have shown an array of reasons why people haven't signed up for their shots.

But several states, businesses and the federal government are betting there are more than a few people in Carlyle's camp. In recent weeks, they have rolled out million-dollar lotteries, full-ride college scholarships and all manner of freebies such as beer, sports tickets and even guns to reach fence-sitters.

Some have criticized the lotteries as a waste of money that could be put to better use, such as helping businesses recover from a year of pandemic restrictions. But if the prizes do move the vaccination needle, what could be a better use of those dollars than saving lives (not to mention cutting health-care costs) while protecting the county's economy from a fresh outbreak?