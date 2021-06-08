Pedestrian hit in Springdale survives

SPRINGDALE -- A man hit by a car Wednesday has survived his injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Jared Pena, Police Department spokesman, said Monday the accident is still under investigation.

Police reported Thursday a pedestrian suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to police. The release said he was flown to Springfield, Mo., for treatment.

Officers found the man lying in the road at the intersection of South Thompson Street and Black Oak Avenue about 9:37 p.m.

The driver and vehicle involved have been identified, but information hasn't been released, Pena said.