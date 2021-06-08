Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian hit in Springdale survives

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
File photo

SPRINGDALE -- A man hit by a car Wednesday has survived his injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Jared Pena, Police Department spokesman, said Monday the accident is still under investigation.

Police reported Thursday a pedestrian suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, according to police. The release said he was flown to Springfield, Mo., for treatment.

Officers found the man lying in the road at the intersection of South Thompson Street and Black Oak Avenue about 9:37 p.m.

The driver and vehicle involved have been identified, but information hasn't been released, Pena said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT