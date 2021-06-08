Police ID boy, 17, fatally shot outside Little Rock gas station

Little Rock police on Tuesday released the name of a 17-year-old boy fatally shot last week outside a gas station.

Officers responded Thursday to a shooting at a Citgo gas station, 5294 Baseline Road, around 9:20 p.m., according to Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim, identified as Catreal Miller of Little Rock, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Miller was 17 years old, department spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

According to police, Miller was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died.