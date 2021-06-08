Texarkana police investigate shooting of 22-year-old

Police are seeking information related to the shooting of a 22-year-old man Sunday night, according to Texarkana police.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the Fox Creek Apartments located at 4303 Country Ave., according to a news release from police.

Upon arrival, officers found the man sitting in a car with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper left leg, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.