BASEBALL

UCA finalizes coaching staff

New head coach Nick Harlan has finalized his coaching staff at the University of Central Arkansas.

Justin Cunningham was promoted to associate head coach and will retain his title of recruiting coordinator after four seasons with the Bears.

Hayden Simpson, UCA's volunteer assistant for the past two seasons, will assume the role of pitching coach.

Cody Davenport, a former All-Southland Conference pitcher for UCA, will remain as director of player development, while Curtis Kellogg joins the program as a volunteer assistant. Hunter Roberts will also continue in his role as director of operations for a second year.

Harlan was promoted to head coach May 23 when Allen Gum announced his retirement after 11 seasons. He was Gum's associate head coach and pitching coach since 2013.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services