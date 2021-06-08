Student loan payments' restart looms

More than 40 million holders of federal student loans are due to start making monthly installments again on Oct. 1, when the freeze imposed as part of covid-19 relief measures is due to run out.

The freeze covered payments worth about $7 billion a month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimated. Their resumption will eat a chunk out of household budgets, in a potential drag on the consumer recovery.

Americans now have about $1.7 trillion in student debt, more than twice the size of their credit card liabilities. Politicians recognize it's not sustainable. Yet for all the talk of loan forgiveness during last year's election campaign -- including from President Joe Biden, who promised to write off at least $10,000 per borrower -- there's been no progress toward shrinking the debt.

Americans fresh out of college or postgraduate programs, when incomes are typically lower, tend to find payment especially hard. Since the U.S. economy is still 7.6 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels, many more of them are likely to be out of work now.

But the student debt problem reaches deep into pretty much every demographic. Black borrowers are most likely to struggle, studies have shown. Retirees as well as recent graduates are on the hook.

Before the pandemic, it was clear that Americans were having trouble meeting their student-debt obligations. Loans in serious delinquency -- more than 90 days late -- exceeded $135 billion before the freeze, a higher figure than for most kinds of debt.

The New York Fed cautioned that the total debt of loans gone bad is likely twice as high, since many borrowers haven't reached the stage when they have to start making payments.

What's made the squeeze worse is that college degrees -- which are now much more widespread -- turned out to be assets with a diminishing return in terms of enhanced earnings, according to a study by the St. Louis Federal Reserve. "For recent generations and for non-white students, the payoffs are somewhat lower than average," wrote analysts William Emmons, Ana Hernandez Kent and Lowell Ricketts. "The conventional wisdom about college is not as true as it used to be."

The sense that degrees have failed to meet expected incomes underlies some of the calls for debt forgiveness. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other Democrats have called for write-offs of $50,000 or more per borrower.

Even some Republicans have joined in. Wayne Johnson, the Trump administration's first student-aid chief, said the student loan system is fundamentally broken. He proposed not just $50,000 in debt relief but also a similar sum in tax credits to those who paid for college already.

Biden has resisted calls from within his party to write off the loans via executive order. In early April, he asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to prepare a memo on the president's legal authority to cancel debt.

The administration has said it will review existing programs aimed at easing the student debt burden, including those known as income-based repayment plans that tie a borrower's monthly bills to the person's earnings.

Other steps the government has taken include allowing employers to contribute toward monthly student loan payments as a tax-free benefit. The pandemic relief package in March 2020 allowed firms to reimburse employees up to $5,250 annually.

Malia Rivera, a 46-year-old marketing executive with Austin, Texas-based Innovetive Petcare, said her employer has partnered with GiftofCollege.com, a platform that bridges automatic payroll deductions to student loans and college savings accounts.

Rivera said she's made sure to keep up the payments on her own student loan even through the freeze. She said she's learned after "racking up late fees over the years and navigating the trials and tribulations of career advancement" that automatic deductions as soon as she gets paid are the best route -- and it's helped lower her balance to about $8,000 from $38,000.

Still, for many borrowers, the covid-19 freeze on repayments made a big difference -- and it's now due to expire.

Liz Tarzon, 49, who works for a nonprofit in San Francisco, has been chipping away at her student loan for more than 20 years. This past year, she said, "I have felt that my head was above water financially for the first time since starting to repay."

But she said she's aware the reprieve was temporary, and she expects she'll be making the payments until retirement -- or beyond.