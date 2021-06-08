COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tide give Saban contract extension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama Coach Nick Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2028 season.

Alabama announced the extension on Monday, including $8.425 million in base salary and a talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.

The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 "contract completion benefit" after each contract year from 2022-25.

Saban said in statement that he and his wife, Terry, "are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career. Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep."

He signed a new eight-year deal in 2018 worth at least $74.4 million, including $400,000 annual raises and three payments of $800,000 for completing contract years. That made him college football's highest paid coach.

Saban was scheduled to make $9.3 million last year, which placed him again at the top, according to USA Today's database of college football salaries. LSU's Ed Orgeron, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh also topped $8 million, according to the database.

Alabama won another national championship in Saban's 14th season this January with his second perfect record with the Tide. It was a record seventh national title for Saban, who also won the 2003 BCS crown at LSU, breaking a tie with former Alabama coach Bear Bryant among FBS coaches.

He has led Alabama to seven Southeastern Conference championships and a 170-23 on-the-field record (five wins were vacated in 2007 due to NCAA infractions).