Two Hot Springs men were killed early Sunday when their motorcycles collided on U.S. 70 in Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Randall Howell, 33, and Tyson Lopeman, 19, were riding east on the highway about 1:35 a.m. when Howell's Yamaha and Lopeman's Honda ran together and their front tires collided, the report said. Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.