Youth shooters on target at regionals

Trap shooters from the west region competed May 19 in the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program Senior Division.

The contest was held at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation’s Jacksonville shooting range.

In the junior division, West Fork Shotgun Club squeaked out a first place finish, besting the second place Minutemen from Fort Smith by a single clay. Greenwood Bulldogs Trap Attack was only two clays short of first, but with the competition so tight, they finished in third.

The Minutemen posted the day’s top score, hitting 232 thrown clay targets out of a possible 250. Lamar Warriors Senior 1 was on their heels, falling short of the first place pace by only two hit targets. Shiloh Christian School’s Blue Angels took third with a score of 225.

Each member of a trap shooting squad in the senior division shoots two rounds of 25 targets for a total possible score of 50 per shooter. With five shooters per squad, each team will pull the trigger 250 times before the scoring is done.

Juniors shoot a single round of 25. The top 16 squads in each of four regions across the state are eligible for the junior state tournament.

Botey Teter of Berryville Shooting Sports was the only shooter to run the table, scoring a perfect 50 out of 50 and leading his team to a fourth place finish. He will join the perfect shooters from all other regions to compete in the Champion of Champions individual shoot-off at the state championship.