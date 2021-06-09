Agency gives out $356,802 in grants

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced Tuesday that it has awarded $356,802 in grants to 36 counties and communities.

Grants were handed out through two programs -- the Rural Community Grant Program and the County Fair Building Grant Program.

"These grants go a long way in helping our smallest communities leverage funds to help meet critical infrastructure needs," Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said in a statement. "Strong, vibrant communities allow citizens to enjoy a better quality of life, and they make our state more attractive to new and expanding businesses which benefits all Arkansans."

The largest grant, of $15,000, was awarded to the Avoca Fire Department. The smallest -- at $4,000 each -- were given to county fairs in Franklin, Little River, Nevada, Poinsett and Scott counties.