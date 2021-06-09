CALENDAR 06-09-21

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, June 9 Foundation sets free grant writing event

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will host a free virtual grant writing workshop for local nonprofits. Participants are urged to attend the one-hour event via Zoom at noon today .The Zoom meeting ID is 841 8676 5061 and the passcode is pine-bluff. For the Zoom link or to RSVP, emails should be sent to pinebluffarea@arcf.org. Details: Lawrence Fikes, (870) 850-7934 or email pinebluffarea@arcf.org .

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon today. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Arts center summer camps underway

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.