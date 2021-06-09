Event set to celebrate Juneteenth

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration, also known as Forward Fest, in the downtown area. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 on Main Street in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The event will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food and activities for children and teens, according to a news release. In addition, a block party hosted by Wil Jenkins will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Details: Mary Liddell, (870) 643-2383.

Two museums in area reopening

Two local museums that temporarily shut down because of the covid-19 pandemic are reopening.

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened Saturday. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/.

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. June 17, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Church to hold conference for girls

Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 for 12- to 18-year-olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives, according to a news release.

Lunch will be provided. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, but participants are asked to reserve their places by June 15 at (870) 717-9042 or (870) 329-1113. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.

Reception planned for new doctors

A reception will be held for new physicians from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Sponsors are Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Relyance Bank, according to the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Virtual Claims Clinic to aid veterans

The Little Rock VA Regional Office's next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. June 24. To schedule a time slot, veterans are asked to call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through June 23, according to a news release.

During the clinic, veterans may speak to VA representatives about specific questions regarding benefits claims. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, life insurance coverage, and home-loan guaranties.

Active-duty and recently discharged veterans may also be interested in Veteran Readiness and Employment assistance. Service members who expect to receive an honorable discharge and former service members who obtain a VA memorandum rating of 20% or better are eligible. There is a 12-year basic period of eligibility for Veteran Readiness and Employment services, beginning with the date of separation and the date first notified of a service-connected disability rating.

More information about the VA's benefits can be found at http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or by calling (800) 827-1000. Details: VA Regional Offices, (501) 370-3829.