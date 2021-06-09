Failing trickling filter could impact 30,000 Fort Smith residents

FORT SMITH -- The potential negative impact of a failing filter at the city's Massard Water Reclamation Facility in Barling has caused concern and an urge to construct a new apparatus.

A trickling filter built in 1966 at the plant on Ninth Street in Barling is on the verge of collapsing, which would keep the city from treating wastewater for around 30,000 customers.

Because the parts to repair the filter are no longer available, the city would have to build it new at a cost of $21.8 million. It's the most highly emphasized of eight infrastructure projects recommended to the city by Garver Engineering because of its urgency.

Utility Director Lance McAvoy said the cost of the filter and other projects at the site would simply ensure the facility operates reliably.

Since its construction in 1966, "very little" has been done to the treatment plant to expand facilities or capacity, according to a memo from McAvoy. An operations building, two clarifiers, a waste solids processing building and a grit removal chamber have been added in the last 55 years.

The drain beneath the trickling filter is collapsing.

"It could happen now; it could happen three years from now. We really don't know," McAvoy said.

Other areas included in the build-out recommendations are wet weather treatment and disinfection and a new pump station.

A full build-out of the facility would cost $230.6 million, according to estimates from Garver Engineering. McAvoy said the trickling filter replacement, wet weather treatment and construction of new 60-million-gallon per day headworks need to be completed because of impact and obligations in the federal consent decree lodged against the city to address wastewater runoff into the Arkansas River.

To pay for the project, McAvoy told city directors the Utility Department is looking at interest loans from the state and watching the proposed federal infrastructure package. At-Large Director Neal Martin mentioned Arkansas recently passed a bill to raise water rates, which could keep the city from falling into a similar situation in the future.

McAvoy said he contacted the city Finance Department, which is beginning its 2020 audit. Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said paying for improvements to the reclamation facility is "more important" than the audit.

"We can't have a failing wastewater system, but we've got to be smart about it," Martin said.