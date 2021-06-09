Grant to boost UA internship program

A $518,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation will expand an internship program for University of Arkansas, Fayetteville undergraduates studying entrepreneurship.

Since the university's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation started the Venture Intern Program in 2019, it has paired more than 60 students with early-stage ventures or entrepreneurship support organizations, the university said Tuesday in a news release.

The new funding will let the program offer positions to 90 students a year.

Each paid, 12-week assignment includes coaching and support from an experienced mentor and opportunities for additional training.

Deb Williams, the office's director of student programs, said the program is popular with students and startups because it meets both groups' needs.

"Students want to experience the workings of early stage companies and startup environments," Williams said. "And these organizations need access to talented student interns to increase their head count and ability to execute."

Juniors and seniors from any discipline with a GPA of 3.0 or higher can apply.