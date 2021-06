A grenade was uncovered while a utility company was digging in a residential area of Conway on Wednesday, the fire department said.

The Conway Fire Department bomb squad was dispatched to the 800 block of Watkins Avenue around 8:03 a.m., the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Conway police, FBI and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal with the U.S. Air Force also responded and the device was safely removed, the post read.

No further information is available at this time.