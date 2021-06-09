Happy Thanksgiving

Target and Walmart have announced their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, joining many other businesses. This news is a small mercy shown to frontline retail workers who helped America get through the pandemic.

"Walmart said Friday its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, joining big-box rival Target in shutting its brick-and-mortar locations on the national holiday," CNBC reports. "With the move, two of the country's largest discounters are showing how the pandemic has permanently influenced the industry--even as covid-19 cases drop and the health crisis wanes in the U.S. It will mark the second straight year in which Target's and Walmart's stores are closed on Thanksgiving."

Truth be told, there's no reason for Walmart and Target to be open on Thanksgiving. After all, they'll be open before--Wednesday--and the following Friday. Pharmacies and gas stations will be open for those who need medicine or fuel. That big screen television you want? It can wait until the next day (and it will probably be on sale).

One thing the pandemic should have taught us is the value of spending our time wisely. Those holiday meals with family and friends are important. It's good to see that two of the largest private retailers in America recognize that, and have responded accordingly.