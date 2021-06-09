Happy birthday (June 9): Your cosmic birthday gift is enough restlessness to fuel a big, beautiful adventure. Emboldened by change, you'll dive into strange environments and come away with many boons and benefits.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One quest that's worthy of you is the quest to become masterful at reading the room. Even the most familiar rooms have more to offer once you tune into their particular frequency and adjust your own accordingly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The action won't be controlled. This scene has a force too strong for one person to thwart or even steer, but it can be influenced, nudged along in a way that will make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll use different words and make updates to the way you present yourself both in person and in the digital realm. Your fresh style will bring social and professional opportunity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Disappointment isn't an appointment worth keeping. The way to avoid it is to set your expectations well. This takes awareness and research. Who are you dealing with? What patterns exist already?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Belief is the code that programs the mind. Once a thing is believed, the perceived world automatically organizes around that belief, which becomes like sheet music that the world plays its song to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The cool lettering on an inspiring picture wants to be the truth, but the truth rarely presents in such a glamorous way. The truth is more likely to be uncomfortably blurted out, its grittiness taking nothing away from its power.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People flock to the ocean, pay more to live near it, travel great distances to see it. Its enormity, ceaseless movement and unfathomable danger make it mesmerizing. Romantic love is mesmerizing for the same reasons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's easier to be philosophical about a thing when you're the one in control of the decisions around it. When decisions are made by others that affect your world, it's action, not philosophy, that puts things right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whether or not you land a certain job will depend partly on luck and other circumstances, but keeping it or leveraging it into something better will be contingent on what you give to the work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People who say they need a fast answer or the offer goes away are using scarcity tactics. If you already know what you want, you don't have to be squeezed for the deal to close.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People are drawn together out of mutual need, and they typically drift apart when those needs either aren't met or are no longer needs. Lasting relationships depend on periodic updates and renewals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Socializing is a dance you're good at, as you easily tune into other people's rhythms. You know when to go forward, pull back, sidestep and more. Because of this, you'll be a sought-after partner.

NEW MOON PREPARATIONS

Inside every new moon, there’s an opportunity to start fresh with a project, relationship or area of your life. The Gemini influence on tomorrow’s prospects will center around the social and intellectual. Who and what you know will alter your destiny. Discover and guide your curiosity to ready yourself for tomorrow’s new moon and eclipse.

NEW MOON PRE-SHOW

One way to get ready for the social opportunities coming our way with tomorrow’s new moon is to have a number of icebreakers and fun topics in our conversational bag. Try these on for size:

ARIES: Your animal is obvious, but maybe not theirs: What animal would you choose to be?

Your animal is obvious, but maybe not theirs: What animal would you choose to be? TAURUS: The sign of appetites wants to know: If you had to eat the same meal every day, what would it be?

The sign of appetites wants to know: If you had to eat the same meal every day, what would it be? GEMINI: This one’s a classic that never goes out of style and focuses the conversation delightfully: What do you do for fun?

This one’s a classic that never goes out of style and focuses the conversation delightfully: What do you do for fun? CANCER: The sign of home would like to know: If money was not an object, what would your dream home be like?

The sign of home would like to know: If money was not an object, what would your dream home be like? LEO: For the sign that rules children, it is so interesting to find out: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

For the sign that rules children, it is so interesting to find out: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? VIRGO: As the sign that creates nurturing environments, this one is a no-brainer: What was it like where you grew up?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Versatile Gemini Johnny Depp revels in the challenge of creating real people out of bizarre and fanciful characteristics. Whether he’s playing a pirate king, a boy with scissor hands or a ruthless singing serial killer, he makes the audience care, feel and root for the character. Mercury and Venus in hardworking Taurus reveal that the secret to his success is his tenacious work ethic.