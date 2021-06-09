• Hollie Spence, who wanted to spend her 30th birthday floating on a bright pink flamingo raft at a beach near Kodiak, Alaska, instead had to be rescued, along with two friends and two dogs, by a Coast Guard helicopter when winds and currents swept the raft into Monashka Bay.

• Bill Stiver, a wildlife biologist at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, called it critical for park visitors to both avoid and not feed bears after several people were cited for giving peanut butter to a 100-pound bear.

• Melissa Lockhart, 43, of Augusta, Ga., who said that she found her 67-year-old mother, Miriam Lockhart, dead in her bed but didn't want an autopsy performed, was charged with concealing a death after her mother's remains were found by deputies investigating a fresh grave in the backyard.

• Luka Klasinc, 48, a former Olympic ice skater from Slovenia accused of filing false applications to secure $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief loans for his event management company, was charged with bank fraud and identity theft in Manhattan, N.Y., prosecutors said.

• Jermaine Hadley, 32, of Quincy, Fla., convicted of leading a drug-trafficking and dogfighting operation involving more than 100 animals and linked to the arrests of 20 other people and the confiscation of large amounts of drugs, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Patricia Garcia, a Houston woman convicted of making false 911 calls that resulted in a 2019 drug raid by police that killed two homeowners with whom she was having a dispute, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison.

• Sarah Feinberg, 42, has been nominated to become the first woman to lead the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest public transit system in North America that oversees New York City's subway, buses and two commuter train lines.

• Antonio Shaw, 27, of Birmingham, Ala., accused of fatally shooting two people outside a convenience store and wounding another person after being identified by a witness as he fled the scene, was charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

• Christopher Harris, 49, of Tampa, Fla., who was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car as he crossed a street, lost his prosthetic leg, which was customized with Marvel Comics artwork and worth $15,000, to a thief at the crash scene.