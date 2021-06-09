Indians send Cardinals to sixth consecutive loss

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians over St. Louis 10-1 Tuesday night and sending the Cardinals to their sixth consecutive loss.

St. Louis' skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won four of six.

Bieber (7-3) gave up one run and 5 hits in 6 innings, striking out 5. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has won his past three decisions and hasn't permitted more than three runs in any of his 13 starts this year.

Carlos Martinez (3-6) allowed 5 runs and 7 hits, including Ramirez's three-run home run, in 4 innings. In his previous outing, he was tagged for 10 runs while getting just two outs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cesar Hernandez and Amed Rosario both singled to open the third to bring up Ramirez, who launched his 14th home run of the season to right field. He hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 425 feet to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.

Ramirez also doubled and singled and has reached safely in each of his past 22 games.

The Indians added four more runs in the ninth. Eddie Rosario's third single of the game drove in two runs and Bradley Zimmer added a two-run single.

Hernandez drew a walk to start the game and came home on Rosario's fourth triple of the year. Rosario scored on Ramirez's grounder to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

RAYS 3, NATIONALS 1 Tyler Glasnow (5-2) struck out 11 over seven strong innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Washington for its 20th win in 24 games. Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell.

ORIOLES 10, METS 3 Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and Baltimore rolled to another high-scoring victory. Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore's seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six.

GIANTS 9, RANGERS 4 Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead grand slam, Brandon Crawford homered twice while setting the Giants' franchise record for most games played as a shortstop and San Francisco beat slumping Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 5, PIRATES 3 Ke'Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning home run, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1 Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and streaking Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for its fifth consecutive victory. Adrian Houser (4-5) pitched 51/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Brewers bullpen shut down Cincinnati the rest of the way.

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 2 Pablo Lopez took advantage of an extra day of rest by allowing two runs in a career-best eight innings, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple and Miami opened a homestand by beating Colorado.

BRAVES 9, PHILLIES 5 Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo home run, and Atlanta rallied to beat Philadelphia. Atlanta lefty Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) lasted 41/3 innings, yielding 3 runs -- 2 earned -- and 5 hits.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 1 Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez homered to back Framber Valdez, and Houston ended Boston's five-game winning streak.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3 Eric Haase hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Detroit beat Seattle. Matthew Boyd (3-6) allowed an unearned run, 6 hits and a walk over 6 innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs.

WHITE SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 1 Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping Chicago beat Toronto.

YANKEES 8, TWINS 4 Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and New York beat Minnesota.