LR officer charged with sexual assault

A Little Rock police officer who was relieved of duty in January has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, authorities said Tuesday.

On Jan. 5, a woman reported to police a sexual assault that she said took place on New Year's Day, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release. Alexander Sanders, a police officer, was identified as a suspect in the case in March.

Sanders, who police said was hired in August 2019, was relieved of duty Jan. 7 as an investigation began. Details in the case were presented to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office, and Sanders was arrested, the release states.

The release doesn't indicate when Sanders was taken into custody.