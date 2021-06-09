Madison County man arraigned in family shooting deaths

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Madison County man pleaded innocent to two counts of capital murder and other charges Monday in the shooting of his mother, father and uncle in early May.

Samuel Oliver Simmons, 44, was given an Oct. 12 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. He also is charged with one count of attempted capital murder.

Madison County sheriff's office deputies responded about 5:30 a.m. May 1 to a home at 1641 Madison County 5675, just off Arkansas 23, south of Huntsville and found Richard Simmons Jr., 67, Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Richard Simmons' wife, Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, all had been shot several times.

Mark Simmons and Mary Simmons were dead at the scene. Richard Simmons survived.

Samuel Simmons is the son of Richard and Mary Simmons. He lived at the same address as his parents and uncle.

Samuel Simmons was arrested later near Huntsville by an Arkansas State Police trooper. He is being held at the Washington County jail with no bail set while awaiting trial.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.