Actress Ellie Kemper has apologized for participating in a debutante ball hosted by a St. Louis organization that s h e n ow says had “an unquest i o n a bly racist, sexist and elitist past.” The 41-year-old St. Louis native and star of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” was criticized on Twitter after it was revealed that when she was 19, she was named “Queen of Love and Beauty” at St. Louis’ Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. The Veiled Prophet Organization, a secretive and exclusive society run for decades by wealthy white families, dates to the late 1800s. It didn’t allow Black members until 1979. Daughters of many prominent St. Louis families have held the same title as Kemper, whose family founded Commerce Bancshares. Kemper, who rose to fame on TV’s “The Office,” said on Instagram that she was unaware at the time of Veiled Prophet’s history but that “ignorance is no excuse,” adding that she should have educated herself before getting involved. Kemper, who is white, said her own race and privilege have allowed her to benefit from a “system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards.” The Veiled Prophet Organization put out its own statement saying it “acknowledges our past and recognizes the criticism levied our way.” The statement said that the organization today “rejects racism, in any form.”

In the aftermath of a racism controversy that engulfed the first Black “ B a c h e - lor’s” highly anticipated season earlier this year, Chris Harrison has parted ways w i t h t h e popular reality series after 20 years as the face of the franchise, ABC and production company Warner Horizon announced Tuesday. “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise,” a statement said. “We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.” In his own statement posted on Instagram, Harrison wrote: “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.” “The Bachelor” faced a racial reckoning last season after photos surfaced of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at an Old South-theme party in 2018. Harrison stepped back from season 25 of “The Bachelor” before the finale aired, after he was caught up in the scandal following an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black “Bachelorette,” in which he made racially insensitive statements minimizing the images.