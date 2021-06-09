'New era' touted in Mexico visit

MEXICO CITY -- Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday that the United States and Mexico are "embarking on a new era" during her first in-person meeting with the leader, as she seeks to foster greater cooperation with Mexico on immigration to the U.S.

Speaking at the start of their bilateral meeting at the Mexican national palace, Harris emphasized the long-standing "interdependence and interconnection" of the two nations.

Joined by her top foreign-policy aides for the region, the two leaders met for over an hour in a conference room at the palace.

Just before the meeting, Harris and Lopez Obrador watched as the Mexican foreign affairs secretary and the charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at greater cooperation between the two countries on development programs in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KpLXoLJFuM]

Harris was to meet with female entrepreneurs and labor leaders in Mexico before heading back to Washington on Tuesday night.

The visit to Mexico capped Harris' first foreign trip as vice president, a brief foray focused on dealing with the root causes of migration that took her first to Guatemala on Monday. While in Guatemala, she met President Alejandro Giammattei. To coincide with their meeting, the Biden administration announced a number of new commitments to combat trafficking, smuggling, and corruption, as well as investments in economic development in the country.

Her visit to Mexico didn't yield any clear and concrete agreements; instead she emphasized the importance of the relationship.

Lopez Obrador remains a key but complicated ally in the Biden administration's efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border.

While Lopez Obrador committed in a previous virtual meeting with Harris that the U.S. can "count on us" to help address irregular immigration, the Mexican president has in the past blamed President Joe Biden for the increase in migrants at the border.

In May, he also accused the U.S. of violating Mexico's sovereignty for giving money to nongovernmental organizations that were critical of his government. Harris was looking to strengthen diplomatic relations with Mexico while addressing the core reasons why so many people from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras as well as Mexico are compelled to try to flee to the U.S.

The memorandum of understanding, according to special envoy Ricardo Zuniga, who traveled with Harris, marks a new level of cooperation between two countries that have "some of the same issues" concerning migration.

"It's very important to show that the United States and Mexico are collaborating and trying to improve conditions on the ground among our neighbors, because of the importance that other countries in Central America have for both of us," he told reporters traveling with Harris.

Some Democrats criticized the vice president Monday when she delivered a direct message to those considering leaving their homes and making the often dangerous trek to the U.S. border: "Do not come."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called her comments "disappointing" and noted that it is legal to seek asylum.

Harris declined to respond directly to the criticism when reporters asked, saying only: "I'm really clear: we have to deal with the root causes and that is my hope. Period."

The administration said the meeting produced an agreement to have an economic dialogue in September on trade, telecommunications and supply chains.

As well, the U.S. will devote $130 million over the next three years for labor reforms in Mexico and provide loans to bolster southern Mexico's economy. The two countries also will partner on human trafficking and economic programs addressing why people leave El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras for the U.S.

Information for this article was contributed by Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press.

Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted as she exits Air Force Two on arrival in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, meets with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, makes a double thumbs up sign toward members of the media after exiting Air Force Two after a technical issue required the plane to return to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, after it had already started begun flying to Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Members of the cadets honor guard stand close to Air Force Two after the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris to Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemala's Air Force Central Command. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, meets with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at her arrival ceremony in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, walks to her motorcade, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Benito Juarez International Airport, in Mexico City, after arriving from Guatemala. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, pose for an official photograph, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)