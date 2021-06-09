Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Crystol Enos, 35, of 800 Henryetta St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Enos was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Allan Thornhill, 58, of 2940 Ashley Drive in Conway was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Thornhill was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Braydon Vaughn, 23, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Vaughn was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Christopher Maritan, 36, of Lowell was arrested Monday in connection with burglary. Maritan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Noemi Moreno, 40, of 1716 Westwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Moreno was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Ranies Joram, 22, of 802 W. Bailey Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with burglary. Joram was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.