BASKETBALL

Jokic wins NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st draft pick when he entered the NBA seven years ago. By overwhelming consensus, he's now No. 1. The Denver Nuggets' big man was revealed Tuesday as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, making him by far the lowest draft pick ever to win the award. "The Joker" now has his name etched alongside the greatest players in league history, which surely seemed unlikely when he was that unheralded prospect out of Sombor, Serbia in 2014. Jokic was the runaway winner, getting 91 of the 101 first-place ballots cast -- 100 of them from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league, the other being an aggregate first-place ballot compiled from fan voting. That fan vote was the outlier: It went to 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks, the only vote Rose got. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was second, Golden State's Stephen Curry was third, 2019 and 2020 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee was fourth and Phoenix's Chris Paul was fifth. The previous record-holders for lowest draft picks who became MVPs were Steve Nash and Antetokounmpo, who were both chosen 15th overall. Jokic averaged 26.4 points and 10.8 rebounds during the regular season for the Nuggets.

GOLF

Fowler fails to qualify

Rickie Fowler came up just short in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying Tuesday. Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier at Brookside and The Lakes in Columbus, Ohio, and he needed three birdies. From over the back of the 18th green, his chip was about a full turn short before peeling away to the right. That left him one shot out of the 5-for-4 playoff for the remaining spots to the U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine U.S. Open qualifiers across the country because of so many PGA Tour players in the field. Fowler shot a 66.

BASEBALL

Davis DFA'd by Rangers

Khris Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team's standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger. Davis missed the first 34 games of the season because of a left quad strain, then hit .157 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI in his 22 games. Texas got the 33-year-old Davis, who has a $16.75 million salary this season, when longtime starting shortstop Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland in February. The Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Eli White from Class AAA Round Rock. They have seven days to trade, release, or outright Davis to the minor leagues. The Rangers had lost 11 of 12 games and were last in the AL West going into Tuesday night's home game against NL-best San Francisco. Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018 but has since then struggled to consistently find his stroke.

HOCKEY

Tampa Bay moves on

Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games. Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and stumped the homesteading Hurricanes for the third time in as many series games at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Alex Nedeljkovic had 23 saves for the Central Division champion Hurricanes.

Vegas wins in OT

Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series in Denver. Game 6 is Thursday at Vegas. Max Pacioretty corralled the puck after a blocked shot and fed it to Stone, who beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side. Alex Tuch scored 1:03 into the third period and Jonathan Marchessault tied it up just 3:04 later. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots for Vegas. Brandon Saad scored late in the first period and Joonas Donskoi scored in the second for Colorado.