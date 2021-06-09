100 years ago

June 9, 1921

WALNUT RIDGE -- Sam Payne, murderer and escaped convict, talked local officers out of being arrested here yesterday when he spent several hours in the town. Payne, for whose capture the state would gladly pay a reward of $100, told the minions of the law that he was tired of hiding out and was en route to the state farm at Tucker to surrender. His story made such an impression upon those with whom he conversed that he was not molested. However, Payne has not surrendered yet, and penitentiary officials said tonight that in all probability he will not surrender. He has a life sentence hanging over him.

50 years ago

June 9, 1971

• The Pulaski County School Board took under study Tuesday night a proposed new desegregation plan that wouldn't change the attendance zones of any secondary school north of the Arkansas River, and wouldn't change the attendance zone of any elementary school south of the river. The Board will have a public meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mills High School to hear opinions and recommendations from patrons. An acceptable desegregation plan must be submitted to federal Judge J. Smith Henley by June 15.

25 years ago

June 9, 1996

• About 30 College Station residents joined two Pulaski County sheriff's deputies Saturday to clean up a neighborhood park used by drug dealers and gang members. The park is next to the sheriff's office's Community Oriented Policing Program office at Frazier Pike and College Street. The office, staffed 20 hours a week by sheriff's Deputies Eric Holloway and Scottie Leonard, opened in January. Saturday, the deputies and residents picked up glass from the park's gravel playground and painted over graffiti publicizing the "College Station Posse" and "490 Clic." The names refer to a gang operating in that neighborhood, Holloway said.

10 years ago

June 9, 2011

EUREKA SPRINGS -- A landslide in late May pushed 2 acres of earth about 80 feet down the side of West Mountain, prompting the temporary closure of a residential section of Spring Street along the city's popular Historic Loop. "The edge of the street was teetering over a 20-foot drop-off," said Dwayne Allen, Eureka Springs public works director. No buildings were damaged in the slide, which happened in a wooded area of the Historic Loop, also known as Old U.S. 62B. The damaged area is across Spring Street from Grotto Spring and about 100 yards northeast of the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow.