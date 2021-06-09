Sections
Police: Man, 38, fatally shot in Pine Bluff

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 6:57 a.m.
FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Pine Bluff, police said.

Officers were responding just after 7:15 p.m. to a report of a person lying in the street in the 2000 block of West Eighth Avenue when they found Jason Anderson, according to a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department. Police said Anderson had been shot. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died.

"The identity of the shooter or shooters and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation," according to a news release from the department.

This is the city's 10th homicide this year.

