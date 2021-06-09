Jonesboro police seek information in shooting that left 1 injured

Officers are seeking information related to a shooting that injured one person in Jonesboro on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded for multiple shots heard in the 1000 block of Vine Street around 10:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

Authorities said one victim was transported to an area hospital.

Four suspects were listed in an incident report from Jonesboro police. 22-year-old Tori Cook of Jonesboro, and 23-year-old Larry Thomas of Memphis were arrested, according to the incident report.

Cook and Thomas face charges including terroristic act, drug possession and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.