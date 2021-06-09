Sections
Samantha's restaurant/tap room to reopen July 7

Ice storm effects closed Main Street restaurant/tap room in February by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 5:14 p.m.
Samantha's Tap Room + Wood Grill, Fourth and Main streets, Little Rock, closed since pipes burst during a February ice storm and flooded the basement, will reopen July 7. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Eric E. Harrison)

Samantha's Tap Room & Wood Grill, 322 Main St., Little Rock, will reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, for dinner, and at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, for lunch.

Co-owner Chris Tanner says the restaurant will then return to full pre-pandemic hours, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

He expect to debut two new menu items as well.

Samantha's has been closed since mid-February when bursting pipes caused by an ice storm flooded its basement.

The phone number is (501) 379-8019, but its voicemail-box is full. The website is samstap.com. The Facebook page is facebook.com/samanthastaproom.

