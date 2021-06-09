Southern Arkansas University to raise tuition this fall; SAU-Tech tuition unchanged

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced that it will increase tuition this fall, but it will keep mandatory fees flat.

An SAU undergraduate in-state resident taking 15 credit hours per semester will pay $4,655 in tuition and mandatory fees for the fall semester, or a total of $9,310 for 30 hours for two semesters — fall and spring — in tuition and mandatory fees, according to Donna Allen, vice president for student affairs at the university.

Tuition for an undergraduate student will be $225 per student semester credit hour, an increase of 3.67%, according to SAU officials.

SAU-Tech, the university's two-year community college in Camden, will leave tuition unchanged this fall from fall 2020 totals. However, a technology fee will increase by $5 per student semester credit hour, SAU officials said.