Southern Arkansas University to raise tuition this fall; SAU-Tech tuition unchanged

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:46 p.m.
The Southern Arkansas University campus in Magnolia is shown in this undated file photo.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced that it will increase tuition this fall, but it will keep mandatory fees flat.

An SAU undergraduate in-state resident taking 15 credit hours per semester will pay $4,655 in tuition and mandatory fees for the fall semester, or a total of $9,310 for 30 hours for two semesters — fall and spring — in tuition and mandatory fees, according to Donna Allen, vice president for student affairs at the university.

Tuition for an undergraduate student will be $225 per student semester credit hour, an increase of 3.67%, according to SAU officials.

SAU-Tech, the university's two-year community college in Camden, will leave tuition unchanged this fall from fall 2020 totals. However, a technology fee will increase by $5 per student semester credit hour, SAU officials said.

