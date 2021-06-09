BASKETBALL

Former UA guard Sills transfers to ASU

The Arkansas State University men's basketball program confirmed the commitment of University of Arkansas transfer Desi Sills on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-1 guard from Jonesboro announced his commitment to the Red Wolves earlier in the day via Twitter.

Sills entered the transfer portal on March 31 after averaging 7.5 points per game for a Razorbacks team that reached the Elite Eight in 2020-21. Sills initially committed to join Auburn before reported complications with academic eligibility led him home to Jonesboro and the Red Wolves.

Sills played in 98 games and logged 2,240 minutes over three seasons with the Razorbacks. He averaged a career-best 10.6 points per game in 24 starts as a sophomore. He took on a reduced role, starting 15 of 32 games this past season, dishing out 51 assists to go with 7.5 points per game in 20.8 minutes per game.

Sills comes to ASU with two years of eligibility remaining and rejoins former Hurricane teammate Marquis Eaton in the ASU backcourt. He was a two-time Class 6A All-State first-team selection at Jonesboro, where he and Eaton led the Hurricane to the 2017 Class 6A state title and a 32-0 record in the school's first undefeated season since 1954. Sills was a three-star prospect out of high school per 247Sports.com and joined the Razorbacks as the 44th-ranked guard in the nation and the third in the state.

He is the only addition to a Red Wolves' roster that has not lost any players this offseason.

-- Eli Lederman

FOOTBALL

Parkview safety receives offer from Hogs

Little Rock Parkview safety Jaylon White received a scholarship offer from University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Tuesday.

He is the 12th in-state prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks in the 2022 class.

"It's a very big offer for me because at first, I'm not going to lie, I didn't think they were going to pull the trigger and offer me," White said. "When I was younger, I used to want to play for the Razorbacks."

White, 6-3, 210 pounds, has accumulated 18 other offers from schools such as Baylor, Ole Miss, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Kansas State, SMU, Utah, Tulane, and Arkansas State University.

He recorded 59 tackles, 5 tackle for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 1 blocked punt and had 2 rushing touchdowns.

He plans to officially visit Louisville this weekend and Kansas State the following weekend. White also plans to officially visit Fayetteville.

"I'm not sure when, but I know I'm looking to set up one," White said.

Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers and tight end Erin Outley signed with the Razorbacks in the 2021 class, and running back James Jointer is committed to Arkansas for 2022.

"Now everyone is thinking I'm going to commit there and I'm feeling that way," he said.

"Jaylon loves working to get better. He loves the weight room," Patriots Coach Brad Bolding said in an earlier interview. "He's physical and loves contact. Definitely a hybrid player at the next level that could put on weight to play linebacker or stay and play boundary safety or down safety in a 4-2-5 scheme.

"His best ball is definitely ahead of him. He's no doubt an FBS, Power 5 football player."

-- Richard Davenport