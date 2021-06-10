5 people die in state road crashes

A Pocahontas man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Joseph Jinright, 26, was driving a 1999 Ford south on Arkansas 231 about 7:39 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Gravette woman died Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle crash.

Heather Hufford, 44, was turning left in a Chevrolet Tahoe from Rogers Road onto Arkansas 279 in Bella Vista when the vehicle was hit on the driver's side by a large commercial truck, according to a city news release.

The Bella Vista Police Department and EMS personnel responded to the scene around 1:35 p.m., according to the report. Hufford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured, according to the release.

A 34-year-old El Dorado man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 274 in rural Calhoun County, according to a state police report.

Murphy J. Aaron Jr. died when his 2014 Chevrolet crossed the centerline about 7:30 a.m. and hit a 2020 Kenworth head on, the report said.

The driver of the Kenworth, Kristofer J. Emery, 43, of Oakland, was injured in the crash.

Conditions at the time were foggy and wet, according to the report.

A St. Louis woman died and four minors were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 30 in Malvern, according to a state police report.

Jasmine Crawford, 32, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet west on the highway about 1:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and side-swiped a 2013 Isuzu, the report said. Both vehicles left the roadway and struck trees.

The four minors were in the Chevrolet, the report said. Joel Gillies, 51, of Chesapeake, the driver of the Isuzu, was injured in the crash.

According to the report, conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and wet.

Also Monday, a 55-year-old Springfield, Mo., man died in a one-vehicle crash about 1:20 p.m. on U.S. 62 in Marion County, according to a state police report.

Robert Shawn Harriman was driving a Ford F650 when the vehicle ran off the road while negotiating a downhill curve, the report said. Harriman overcorrected, and the vehicle went into a skid before leaving the roadway on the left, and striking rocks and multiple trees, the report said.

Diana Reed Harriman, 64, and Chelsey Frank Harriman, 85, both of Springfield, Mo., and both passengers in the Ford, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and dry, according to the report.