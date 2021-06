McKenzi Wilkins has been named valedictorian of the Jacksonville Lighthouse College Preparatory Academy Class of 2021.

Zora Perry is salutatorian.

Both students, who are 18, plan on careers in the nursing field.

Wilkins is going to Harding University in Searcy. Her parents are Wallace and Stephanie Wilkins.

Perry is going to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Her mother is Alexis Watts.