LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Arkansauce brings bluegrass to 'Bridge Street Live' parties

Arkansauce, named the bluegrass artist of the year at Monday's Arkansas Country Music Awards, will perform from 5-10 p.m. today at the second of four free "Bridge Street Live" block parties in Hot Springs.

Organizers suggest those attending bring lawn chairs, although there will be an area for dancing, along with food concessions from the nearby restaurants Brick House Grill, Picantes, Maxwell Blade Theater of Magic, Steinhaus Keller, The Vault, Copper Penny Pub and Porterhouse.

Since the city created a Live Entertainment District, alcoholic beverages can be carried outside throughout the district.

◼️ Jocko will perform at 7 p.m. today as part of a "Cajun boil" at The Blitzed Pig, in Temperance Hill Square, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Dylan Earl will perform Sunday as part of "Notes in Nature" series in The Happy Hollow, 231 Fountain St., Hot Springs. Admission is free. The event will begin with a 1.5 mile National Park Ranger-guided hike, which will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Fordyce Bathhouse, 369 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

Earl will perform an acoustic set at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

◼️ Vinnie & the Vapors and Silvia Stems will perform from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the "Let Your Light Shine Uptown" event at 811 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Donations will benefit the Light Uptown project. See PACAHotsprings.org.

LITTLE ROCK

Cliff & Susan will perform from 5-8 p.m. today at the new Main Street Pocket Park, 711 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ The Rodney Block Collective will perform from 6-9 p.m. today on the Civitan Elephant Stage at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock. Regular zoo admission and parking fees will be required.

◼️ John Paul Keith will perform from 4-8 p.m. Sunday as part of the "Rhythm in the Rock" outdoor concert series at the Red & Blue Events Center, 1415 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Admission is free. There will be food trucks and family events. RhythmInTheRock.com.

◼️ Recognizer will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and The City Boyz will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for Recognizer are $10 in advance; $12 at the door if any remain. Tickets for The City Boyz are $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Derek Herndon will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Joshua Lightfoot will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Fret & Worry will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Rikki D will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Rev. Horton Heat, along with Dale Watson, will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $25 for the Heat/Watson show. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Sarah Loethen perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Cliff & Susan will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Southern Strings will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

Harrisong — Karen Harris and her husband, Wightman Harris — will perform Saturday at Town Pump. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Sam Giannovola)

◼️ Harrisong will perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ Smokey Emerson will perform from 7:30-10:30 p.m. today; Cory, Robbie & Shaun will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday; The ShotGunBillys will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and the Jake Peterson Duo will perform from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ UnRaveled will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ A "Club NeverMore CyberPunk Night" will feature DJs 10.29, Graveyard Gloria, Operator OT and Wilhelm and will be held from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $10. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Any Given Room will perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ The Little Rock Wind Symphony will perform "A Stars & Stripes Celebration" at 7 p.m. Sunday in the park behind the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 601 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is free. There will be free ice cream, water and American flags. In the event of uncooperative weather, the concert will be canceled.

◼️ Tooter Deal will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Hangout, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. (501) 904-6911.

CONWAY

Jimmie Allen, along with Travis Denning, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell Drive, the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Tickets are $35 general admission or $45 for preferred seating. The event, a part of Toad Suck Daze, was moved to Reynolds due to covid virus protocols.

◼️ Hayefield will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Get Off My Lawn will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Randall Shreve will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bear's Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556.

◼️ Big Shane Thornton will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Cold Crown will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

DARDANELLE

Tooter Deal will perform at 7 p.m. today and Seth Freeman will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Travis Bowman will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Kenny Mann and Danger Zone will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday; and The Goat Band, featuring Steve Hudelson, will perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com. Admission is $10 to the Sunday show, which is the first in a series of shows in partnership with the Hot Springs Jazz Society. Reservations are suggested.

ONLINE

The Wildflower Revue will perform from 7-9 p.m. today at app.kosmio.io in an Arkansas Sounds presentation. The concert, by Amy Garland, Bonnie Montgomery and Mandy McBryde, was recorded in 2015 at the Ron Robinson Theater.

TICKETS

Newsboys, along with opening acts Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee, will bring their "Step Into the Light Tour" to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, and tickets, $15, $19.75, $29.75, $49.75 and $89.75 (VIP), will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.

◼️ Country singer Frank Foster, along with Pryor & Lee, will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $25 (general admission), $35 (pit) and $100 (premium), go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com.

◼️ Guitarist Joe Bonamassa will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, ranging from $103 to $253, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP office in Rogers or waltonartscenter.org.

Bonamassa will also perform at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock at 8 p.m. Oct. 11; ticket prices have yet to be announced.

◼️ Counting Crows, along with Sean Barna and Matt Sucich, will bring their "Butter Miracle 2021 Tour" at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets are $35 to $129.50, with a "Lawn 4-Pack (four lawn tickets bought together) being $26.25 each; on sale at amptickets.com or at (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute act endorsed by Louise Harrison, sister of late Beatle George Harrison, will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 24 and 25 at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave, Hot Springs, and tickets are $50 or $65, available through Eventbrite.

Tickets are also on sale for a "VIP" dinner before the concert, at 6 p.m. June 24, catered by the Home Plate Cafe on Arkansas 7 near Hot Springs Village. Cost for the dinner (salad, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll and bread pudding) is $15 and must be pre-paid by calling (501) 463-4463 or by e-mailing banjostrings@gmail.com.