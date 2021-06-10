Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, June 10 Pine Bluff NAACP slates Zoom meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting. Members who gave the branch valid email addresses will be emailed the Zoom link. Other individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the link, according to a news release. Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

1960 Pine Bluff High School Class to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon June 10 at Wright’s Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or update on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or billray013@gmail.com.

Business basics session set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Ja’neen Elliott Marketing Agency to present Business Basics Boot-camp. The class will be held in person and via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. June 10. Topics will include finance, bookkeeping, taxes, marketing, brand, logo, online presence, retail space, and social media tricks and tips. For cost to attend and registration visit https://www.facebook.com/events/479240006739547/

Railroad Museum open

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened June 5. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/

Friday, June 11 Baptist Health sets free covid-19 vaccine clinic at Dumas

Baptist Health Community Outreach’s mobile health unit offer the free covid-19 vaccines from 2:30-6 p.m. June 11 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St., at Dumas. The clinic will give the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release. All participants must be 18 years of age and older and bring a photo ID. To schedule a vaccination appointment, people should call (501) 202-1540. Walk-up vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis. Details: Visit BaptistHealth-CovidVaccine.com or talk to a trusted primary care provider about the vaccines.

Little Miss Pink Tomato set

The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is set for 2:30 p.m. June 11 in the First Baptist Church Activity Center on Main Street at Warren. Seating will be limited, according to a news release. Eligible participants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old by June 1 and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union counties. The entry fee for the pageant is $25. Entry forms are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or applications may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com. Details: (870) 226-5457 or (870) 226-5758.

Through Friday, June 11 Senior centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available: Monday — Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk; Tuesday — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries and milk; Wednesday — Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk; Thursday — Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie, and milk; Friday — Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center: (870) 543-6323.

Saturday, June 12 SEARK slates Summer Fest

Southeast Arkansas College will host SEARK Summer Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 on campus. “Join us for free food, entertainment and activities as we open for the community and showcase everything happening at SEARK,” according to a Facebook post. Details: Barbara Dunn, bdunn@seark.edu or Wanda Grimmett, wgrimmett@seark.edu .

ASC sets Family FunDay: Clay Relief Tiles

Visitors are welcome to mold a unique clay relief tile during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkanas’s free Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. June 12. Afterward, visitors can paint the design to make it pop. “Take & make” kits will be available at ASC’s main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Pick up a few from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. June 12, on ASC’s Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Through Saturday, June 12 Summer reading registration set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library invites children to join the 2021 Summer Reading Program. “Tails and Tales!” is the theme. The purpose is to encourage youth to check out books and e-books from the library and to maintain the reading levels that they have achieved during the school year, according to a news release. Registration will run through June 12. Parents may register their children online at http://pbjcls.readsquared.com/ The age groups are pre-K: 0-4 years old; children: ages 5-13; teens: ages 13-17; and adults: ages 18-99. Details: Pine Bluff/ Jefferson County main library, (870) 534-4802, ext. 150.

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition set

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students’ work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Sunday, June 13 Old St. James church sets vaccine clinic

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon until 2 p.m. June 13. Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release. People may register with Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com /schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointment-Type=22537587 or just come by the church for the vaccination. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

Kings Highway honors youth

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will host the youth annual program recognizing all of the Church youth at 10:45a.m. June 13. The theme will be “Shining God’s Light At Every Port Of Call.” Words of encouragement will be delivered by Ajahi Davis.

Mt. Calvary to install new pastor

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 600 E. 38th Ave., invites everyone to attend the pastoral installation service for Elder Eddie G. Carter, @ 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Cedric L. Carter from Ninth Street Baptist Church at Fort Smith.

Beginning Monday, June 14 Generator plans youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/

Arts center summer camps underway

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

GouldYouth Ministries feeding program underway

Gould Youth Ministries (GYM) will offer free grab and go meals in its summer feeding program Monday through Thursday through Aug. 12. Meals will be available:Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 Camden Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (through July 29); Watson Chapel field-house gymnasium; breakfast 7:50a.m.-8:30a.m. and lunch noon-1:15 p.m. (through Aug. 12); Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); snack and supper 3:30-5:30p.m. (through-July 8); LL Owen Elementary School Cafeteria, 3605 Oakwood Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Edgewood Elementary School, 4100 W. 32nd Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Cherry St. Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St.; snack and supper 4:15-5:30 p.m. through Aug. 12); Old Dollarway High School fieldhouse gymnasium, 4900 Dollarway Road; snack and supper 5-6:15p.m. (June 14-Aug. 12); BRAVE, Pine Bluff Convention Center # 2 Convention Center Drive; breakfast and lunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (only one day, Saturday, Aug. 7); Details: Antoinette Burks, GYM director, alburks1@ualr.edu.

Through Tuesday, June 15 UAM forestry scholarship deadline set

A new scholarship opportunity, Foresters for the Future, is available at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM.) The application deadline is June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at UAM’s College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.Details: https://www.uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html.

Education grants available for teachers

Educators in Arkansas’ public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applications must be submitted online by June 15, according to a news release from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA.) The grants are awarded to Arkansas public school educators to further their own education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. Requests for funds to pay off student debt are not eligible, according to the release. Details: www.artanow.com.

Wednesday, June 16 Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thursday, June 17 Neighbor to Neighbor sets covid-19 vaccine clinics

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., is hosting a free covid-19 vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17. The follow-up vaccine clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is providing the clinic which is open to anyone wanting the vaccine, according to a news release. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., (870) 534-2883.

Thursday, June 17 Historical Museum to reopen

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. June 17, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.