CARDINALS 8, TRAVELERS 7

Arkansas scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning, but the Travelers' rally fell one-run short in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield Mo.

The Travelers' ninth-inning rally included a run-scoring single by David Sheaffer and a grand slam by Brian O'Keefe, but Springfield reliever Patrick Dayton struck out Keegan McGovern to end the game.

O'Keefe finished 4 for 5 with 6 RBI. He also drove in runs with a double in the first inning and a single in the eighth. His home run was his eighth of the season.

Arkansas held a 1-0 lead after the first inning but Springfield scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings and added two more in the fifth inning for an 8-1 advantage.

Reid Morgan (2-3), the second of four Arkansas pitchers, gave up 7 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks in 22/3 innings. Domingo Robles (1-1) limited the Travelers to 1 run on 6 hits in 5 innings.

Arkansas outhit Springfield 12-10. Josh Morgan and Connor Lien each had two hits for the Travelers.

Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson each hit home runs for the Cardinals.

NATURALS 7, ROUGHRIDERS 4

Run-scoring doubles by Nick Pratto, Travis Jones and Dennicher Carrasco in a four-run third inning allowed the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to slip past the Frisco Roughriders at Riders Field.

MJ Melendez belted his eighth home run of the season and Carrasco hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Jon Heasley (2-0) overcame a three-run second inning to pick up the victory. Heasley gave up 4 runs -- 3 earned -- in 5 innings. He struck out 6, walked 2 and allowed 6 hits. Dylan Coleman earned his third save of the season.

Trailing 3-2, Dairon Blanco started the Naturals' third inning with a bunt single. Blanco moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Rudy Martin's single. With one out, Pratto doubled to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-3 lead and with two outs, Jones and Carrasco collected back-to-back run-scoring doubles.

Jones and Carrasco each had two hits for the Naturals.

Sal Mendez (3-1) took the loss. He gave up 6 runs on 6 hits in 3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.