Check your engines

Each year during June, we celebrate Men's Health Month. During this month we renew our commitment to bringing awareness to men's health issues and encouraging men to get routine checkups.

Like routine maintenance for your car, men need to get their engines checked regularly. As most people know, women have women's health clinics that care for and treat women's issues, but unlike women, men rarely have access to dedicated clinics that treat men's health issues.

The question is, where do men go for a checkup where they can get comprehensive care focused just on their health issues, or in a sense, get their engines checked? The answer: Arkansas Urology.

Thousands of men across Arkansas are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. If caught early, this is one of the most effectively treated and cured cancers. What's the key to catching it early? Regular screenings.

Men are taught from a very young age that health care isn't necessarily a priority and that going to the doctor can be seen as a sign of weakness. This is a big issue, especially as men age, because missing yearly checkups means doctors can't detect early warning signs for certain types of cancer. Skipping annual checkups also prevents doctors from discovering other underlying issues such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

A typical men's health checkup screens for liver function, testosterone levels, kidney function, energy levels, sleep disorders, electrolytes, sexual health issues and much more. Routine checkups help doctors with early detection of issues that might be going on under the hood.

Arkansas Urology offers free 10-point health screenings for men in central and northwest Arkansas at their Men's Health Clinics. Participating in these health screenings is just the first step in ensuring men have access to focused, quality men's health care.

If your "check engine" light is on in your car, chances are you're going to take it to the shop to run a diagnostic test to see what the issue might be. Just like your car, your body needs to have tests run as well--before that "check engine" light comes on.

Men, it's time to check your engines, and get ahead of your health issues with preventive care that's focused on you.

To find out more about Men's Health Month, Arkansas Urology's Men's Health Clinics, and how to schedule your free 10-point health screening, visit ArkansasUrology.com.

Ken Mitchell is a certified physician assistant at Arkansas Urology. Prior to coming to Arkansas Urology, Ken founded GUYnecology™ Men's Health, whose mission is to educate men and train health-care providers on all areas related to men's health. Ken also served as an assistant professor and the founding program director of the PA Sciences Program at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn.