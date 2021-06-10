Construction prompts route change for transit buses

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ozark Regional Transit is temporarily changing a route in north Fayetteville.

Route 30 in north Fayetteville will transition to a one-hour schedule rather than the usual 30 minutes because of construction on Zion Road and resulting traffic congestion.

The route will return to the normal routing and schedule when construction in the area is completed.

For further information, call the Ozark Regional Transit office at (479) 756-5901 and/or follow further updates at www.ozark.org, Facebook and Twitter or the PassioGo phone app.