Criminal record-sealing clinics set

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services will host a free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic on June 18 at 2514 W. 28th Ave. at Pine Bluff and July 9 at 3225 S. 74th St. at Fort Smith.

The event is geared toward people whose criminal records have kept them from getting ahead, according to a news release on StuffinTheBluff.com.

Participants must have a copy of the sentencing order and ACIC report at the time of the appointment.

For more information, call the help line at (501) 376-3423 or (800) 950-5817. Details: www.ArkansasLegal.org. The in person clinic is also sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

Small Works on Paper entries sought

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, invites Arkansas artists to enter the 2022 Small Works on Paper juried, touring art exhibition. Artwork must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. July 23, according to a news release.

Small Works on Paper is a competitive exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches by members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery featuring the artwork of Arkansas artists. Membership to the registry is free and open to all Arkansas artists ages 18 and up.

Arkansas artists may enter up to three works. Entry fees are $15 for the first entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Works must have been completed within the past two years. Selected artists will be notified in September 2021. The 2022 exhibition will open at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock.

Small Works selections will be made by the 2022 juror, Ronald Jackson of Fredericksburg, Va. A native of Helena, Jackson is a visual artist with a focus on portraits and figurative works.

To submit work, artists should visit www.arkansasarts.org. Details: Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.