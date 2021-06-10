Marriage Licenses

Mark Graves, 29, and Lydia Grider, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Gregory Simmons, 54, and Tonya Simmons, 54, both of Little Rock.

Clifford Davis, 56, and Shea Bryant, 50, both of Little Rock.

Andrew Mangan, 23, and Suzanne Evenson, 22, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Alley, 36, and Kacy Cobie, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Carlos Ojeda, 22, and Karla Ramirez, 21, both of Little Rock.

Marissa Shuffield, 31, and Christopher White, 45, both of Little Rock.

Latrone Freeman, 32, and Shaunte Sparks, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Trevor Cannon, 30, and Madeline Cox, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Cindy Ramirez, 21, and Joe Perez, 20, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1758 Erica White v. Ronald White.

21-1760 Kendal Parker v. Dominique Parker.

21-1761 Ashley Huntsman v. Jeremy Huntsman.

21-1763 Amy Jackson-Douglas v. William Douglas.

21-1767 Jeana Dozier v. Jeffrey Trimble.

GRANTED

19-4066 Addison Johnson v. Douglas Johnson.

20-2280 Darrell Williams v. Shirlisa Williams.

20-3419 Alton Blagman v. Kim Curtis.

20-3849 David Ouellette v. Amy Cook-Grobmyer.