Doctor gets prison for pill prescribing

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith doctor was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for overprescribing opioids.

Donald E. Hinderliter, 85, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by one year of supervised release on one count of distribution of a controlled substance without an effective prescription.

Hinderliter owned and operated Hinderliter Pain Clinic in Barling, according to court documents.

In May 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration received several anonymous complaints that Hinderliter was operating a "pill mill." The complaints said Hinderliter and his associate, Dr. Cecil W. Gaby, charged cash, prescribed hydrocodone and benzodiazepines in the same amount to patients regardless of a particular patient's prognosis or need.

Patients traveled great distances to get large quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam and methadone among other controlled substances, according to the complaints.

Hinderliter admitted that he prescribed pills to more than 150 people, often not for legitimate medical purposes.

Gaby was sentenced May 27 to 1o years imprisonment for his role in the case.